Russia Sees Western Military, Biological Activity As Threat - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Moscow considers the West's military and biological activity as a threat to Russia's security, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov said such uncontrolled activities of the United States and its allies require close attention of the entire world community.

"We consider such activity by Western countries, including in former Soviet republics, as a real threat to the national security of the Russian Federation and other states - primarily those on whose territory it is conducted," he said in a statement on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

Ryabkov said the US massively builds and upgrades microbiological laboratories around the world, including in Ukraine.