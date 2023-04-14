(@FahadShabbir)

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Moscow sees that the West is trying to draw Russia's neighboring countries into conflicts near its borders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We see such attempts. There have been attempts to drag the Georgian leadership into creating a so-called second front. The current Georgian leaders are showing a responsible approach. They show an approach that is based first and foremost on the fundamental national interests of their people. And they refuse this kind of approach... There were reports that they are trying to make such a second, third, and a half front out of Moldova as well," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Uzbekistan.

Such attempts by the West cause serious concern in Russia, according to the diplomat.

"If we talk about another part of our space, Poland has concentrated serious military contingents on the border with Belarus. Several tens of thousands of military personnel. There was such information. I do not know how true it is, but it is certain that considerable forces are concentrated there... A combination of these factors, of course, does not allow anyone to relax. We are not relaxing. We see all of this and take it all into account in our planning, both politico-military and diplomatic and in other relations," Lavrov concluded.