Russia Selected 3 Industrial Sites For Massive Production Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Golikova

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:55 PM

Russia Selected 3 Industrial Sites for Massive Production of COVID-19 Vaccine - Golikova

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Golikova said on Wednesday that three industrial sites for the production of COVID-19 vaccine have already been selected by the Russian authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Golikova said on Wednesday that three industrial sites for the production of COVID-19 vaccine have already been selected by the Russian authorities.

"To date, the first registered vaccine, Sputnik V has started the third stage of clinical trials, and the Russian Health Ministry, together with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Roszdravnadzor [Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare], has selected three industrial sites that have the competence for industrial production of the vaccine," Golikova said at a meeting with the cabinet.

The deputy minister added that to date, there were no complications in those who received the Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

