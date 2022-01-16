UrduPoint.com

Russia Self-Sufficient Enough To Be Invulnerable To West Sanctions - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Russia is big and self-sufficient enough not to be worried about the sanctions, which the West is threatening it with, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

"We've gotten used to living under American sanctions.

And, to some extent, we're trying to take advantage of them, in terms of developing our domestic economy, our domestic production, compensating deficit of certain import parts and elements by producing our own. It gives a boost to our national economy ... We're quite big and we're quite self-sufficient to be fragile against these sanctions," Peskov said in an interview with the US broadcaster.

At the same time, restrictions proposed by the US, which include personal sanctions against the leadership of Russia among other things, could "lead to the discontinuation of any relationship by our two countries," Peskov said.

