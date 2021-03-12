UrduPoint.com
Russia Sells Around $15Bln Worth Of Arms In 2020 - Defense Cooperation Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russia Sells Around $15Bln Worth of Arms in 2020 - Defense Cooperation Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Russia exported an estimated $15 billion worth of arms in 2020, a comparable number to the recent years' sales, Dmitry Shugayev, director of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), said on Friday.

"I cannot name the final estimate now.

Traditionally, it should be first reported to the President and the members of the MTC [military-technical cooperation] commission, they will be the first ones to find out the results, but I can already say that the year was successful," Shugayev said in an interview to the Russia-24 broadcaster.

When asked about how this year's exports compared to the previous ones, Shugaev said that the numbers were "comparable."

