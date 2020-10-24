UrduPoint.com
Russia Sends 10 More Armored Vehicles BRDM-2 To Central African Republic - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Russia has sent a new batch of armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicles BRDM-2 on a non-reimbursable basis, Russian Ambassador to the Central African Republic (CAR) Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Today 10 more BRDM-2 vehicles have been transported to the car, it was the second batch of the vehicles that Russia was to send this year," Titorenko said.

The ambassador added that the handover ceremony was attended by the president, the defense minister, the chief of army staff, the interior minister and the armed forces command of the CAR. The president inspected all the vehicles and greeted the crew of the aircraft that carried them.

On October 15, Russia's Air Force cargo aircraft An-124 Ruslan arrived in Bangui with first 10 armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicles BRDM-2 on board.

