Russia Sends 10,000 Test Kits to Diagnose COVID-19 to Belarus - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Russia has sent 10,000 test systems for diagnosing coronavirus disease to Belarus, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev has said.

"One of the good examples of cooperation is the fact that today, by the decision of [Russian] Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, it has been decided to send 10,000 diagnostic systems [to Belarus].

To put this more correctly, it is a diagnostic material, which will ensure carrying out almost 10,000 tests," the ambassador told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to Mezentsev, the test systems were sent from Moscow on Friday and are expected to be delivered to Minsk later on Saturday.

Belarus has so far confirmed 351 COVID-19 cases and four fatalities.