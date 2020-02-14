Russia Sends 12 Peacekeepers to UN Mission in Central African Republic - Foreign Ministry

Russia has sent 12 peacekeepers to the United Nations' Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), while it initially had plans to deploy even more experts, Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa Director Andrei Kemarsky has said in an interview with Sputnik

"As for our assistance and the work of our specialists who contribute to achieving peace and stability in the Central African Republic, it should be understood that MINUSCA includes a group of Russian experts. Our country's president has made a decision to send up to 30 Russian peacekeepers there, but, following consultations with the UN Secretariat on the available positions, 12 peacekeepers, including two women, have been sent," Kemarsky said.