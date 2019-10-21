UrduPoint.com
Russia Sends 14 Servicemen As Part Of UN Peacekeeping Mission In CAR - Ushakov

Russia sent 10 servicemen to the Central African Republic in August as part of the UN peacekeeping mission, four more Russian peacekeepers will arrive in the country before the end of the year, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russia sent 10 servicemen to the Central African Republic in August as part of the UN peacekeeping mission, four more Russian peacekeepers will arrive in the country before the end of the year, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Monday.

"Russia makes important contribution to the settlement and normalization of the situation in the Central African Republic. Russian peacekeepers have been sent to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic - 10 servicemen were sent in August, four more will be sent before the end of this year," Ushakov said at a briefing.

