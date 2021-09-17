Russia Sends 2 Soyuz Rockets to Guiana Space Center - Roscosmos

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russia has moved two Soyuz-ST launch vehicles to the Guiana Space Center in preparation for planned liftoffs, the Roscosmos state corporation said on Friday.

Earlier in the month, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin announced that two Soyuz rockets were scheduled for launch at the space center in French Guinea before the end of the year. Prior to that, a space industry source told Sputnik that the center would launch two European navigation satellites Galileo on November 23 while 34 UK communications satellites OneWeb would be launched on December 29, although the latter launch could be rescheduled for January 2022.

"A train with the blocks of two Soyuz-ST carrier rockets, the A and B versions, departed on September 15 from the Progress rocket and space center to St. Petersburg to then be delivered to the Guiana Space Center," Roscosmos said in a statement.

A total of 25 Soyuz-ST launches have been conducted at the Guiana Space Center since October 2011.

