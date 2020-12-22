Russia Sends 300 Military Instructors to Central African Republic - Foreign Ministry

Russia has sent 300 instructors to the Central African Republic to train national armed forces and help boost the country's defense capabilities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russia has sent 300 instructors to the Central African Republic to train national armed forces and help boost the country's defense capabilities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"To help Bangui with boosting the defense capabilities of the Central African Republic, Russia has quickly responded to the request of the leadership of the country and sent additionally 300 instructors to train the national army's troops," the ministry said.