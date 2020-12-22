UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sends 300 Military Instructors To Central African Republic - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:36 PM

Russia Sends 300 Military Instructors to Central African Republic - Foreign Ministry

Russia has sent 300 instructors to the Central African Republic to train national armed forces and help boost the country's defense capabilities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russia has sent 300 instructors to the Central African Republic to train national armed forces and help boost the country's defense capabilities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"To help Bangui with boosting the defense capabilities of the Central African Republic, Russia has quickly responded to the request of the leadership of the country and sent additionally 300 instructors to train the national army's troops," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Army Russia Bangui Central African Republic

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club hosts meeting of prominent indust ..

7 minutes ago

SSP has increased admission in hospitals by 200%: ..

26 seconds ago

Khokhar Palace: Lahore High Court orders civil cou ..

27 seconds ago

German Foreign Ministry Says Russia's Response San ..

29 seconds ago

Norwegian Supreme Court Backs Gov't in Climate Law ..

4 minutes ago

Numerous Polish Truck Drivers Stranded in UK as Fr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.