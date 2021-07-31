Russia has sent five Il-76 aircraft and three Mi-8 helicopters to help Turkey extinguish wildfires ravaging the country's south, the Turkish presidential office said on Saturday

Earlier in the day Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the issue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and confirmed that Moscow would further help Ankara in putting out the wildfires.

"Our president held a phone conversation with ...

Putin. Erdogan thanked Putin for sending five Il-76 aircraft with a water intake of 40 tonnes and three Mi-8 firefighting helicopters to Turkey to extinguish the wildfires. In turn, the Russian president wished so that the situation returns to normal as soon as possible," the office said in a statement.

Earlier in the week, fires broke out in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions of Turkey. To date, six people were confirmed dead and 183 injured as a result of the natural disaster.