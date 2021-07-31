UrduPoint.com

Russia Sends 5 Planes, 3 Helicopters To Help Turkey Put Out Wildfires - Erdogan's Office

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 03:44 PM

Russia Sends 5 Planes, 3 Helicopters to Help Turkey Put Out Wildfires - Erdogan's Office

Russia has sent five Il-76 aircraft and three Mi-8 helicopters to help Turkey extinguish wildfires ravaging the country's south, the Turkish presidential office said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Russia has sent five Il-76 aircraft and three Mi-8 helicopters to help Turkey extinguish wildfires ravaging the country's south, the Turkish presidential office said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the issue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and confirmed that Moscow would further help Ankara in putting out the wildfires.

"Our president held a phone conversation with ...

Putin. Erdogan thanked Putin for sending five Il-76 aircraft with a water intake of 40 tonnes and three Mi-8 firefighting helicopters to Turkey to extinguish the wildfires. In turn, the Russian president wished so that the situation returns to normal as soon as possible," the office said in a statement.

Earlier in the week, fires broke out in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions of Turkey. To date, six people were confirmed dead and 183 injured as a result of the natural disaster.

