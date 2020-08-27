UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sends 500 COVID-19 Test Kits To Peru - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:58 PM

Russia Sends 500 COVID-19 Test Kits to Peru - Foreign Ministry

Russia has sent 500 coronavirus test kits and reagents to Peru, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russia has sent 500 coronavirus test kits and reagents to Peru, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Following the Peruvian government's request for humanitarian assistance, the Russian side has delivered 500 test kits and reagents to Lima on August 19 on a Nordwind charter flight," Zakharova told reporters.

According to the diplomat, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry is actively working on additional supplies to Peru.

"This testifies to a true partnership between our countries," Zakharova noted.

Peru has so far confirmed over 600,000 COVID-19 cases and about 28,000 related deaths.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. The global case tally tops 24.2 million, with over 826,000 deaths and more than 15.8 million recoveries.

Related Topics

World Russia Lima Peru March August Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LNA Spokesman Claims Turkish Armed Forces Using 4 ..

1 minute ago

Protesters in US City of Portland Attack Federal O ..

1 minute ago

River Chenab in high flood at Head Marala

1 minute ago

Pak-Kashmir Diaspora forum pays tributes to martyr ..

1 minute ago

China welcomes Iran-IAEA deal on resolution of saf ..

6 minutes ago

Mourning processions held peacefully

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.