Russia Sends 500 COVID-19 Test Kits to Peru - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russia has sent 500 coronavirus test kits and reagents to Peru, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Following the Peruvian government's request for humanitarian assistance, the Russian side has delivered 500 test kits and reagents to Lima on August 19 on a Nordwind charter flight," Zakharova told reporters.

According to the diplomat, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry is actively working on additional supplies to Peru.

"This testifies to a true partnership between our countries," Zakharova noted.

Peru has so far confirmed over 600,000 COVID-19 cases and about 28,000 related deaths.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. The global case tally tops 24.2 million, with over 826,000 deaths and more than 15.8 million recoveries.