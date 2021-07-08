Russia Sends Amphibious Aircraft to Help Turkey in Putting Out Fires - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, at the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, sent amphibious aircraft Be-200 from the Navy's naval aviation to assist Turkey in extinguishing fires; it is already flying to Adana, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, at the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, sent amphibious aircraft Be-200 from the Navy's naval aviation to assist Turkey in extinguishing fires; it is already flying to Adana, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On July 8, at about 4 p.m. [Moscow time, 13:00 GMT] the plane took off from the Krymsk airfield and is currently flying to a temporary airfield in Adana," the statement says.

It is emphasized that the crew of the aircraft has practical experience in performing such tasks, the maintenance of the aircraft at the temporary base will be provided by the engineering and technical staff of the Yeisk Aviation Center.

The Be-200 is a multipurpose amphibious aircraft designed, among other things, to extinguish large forest fires from the air. The plane can take 12 tonnes of water on board. The tanks are filled within 14 seconds at a speed of 150-190 kilometers per hour when gliding on the water surface.