Russia Sends Core Catcher To Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant - Manufacturer

Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:32 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian energy and metal company Syzran-based Tyazhmash said on Friday that it had started shipping the parts of a core catcher, designed to prevent molten core material from a nuclear reactor from escaping the containment facility in the event of a meltdown, to Turkey for the first power unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is being designed with Russia's participation.

"The device's main components the body and filler have been sent to the facility. This is the first time when the Syzran enterprise is responsible for delivering equipment directly to a foreign customer," the company said.

A core catcher is a unique device designed by Russian nuclear engineers to protect a nuclear reactor in the event of a meltdown.

The core catcher is a cone-shaped device installed underneath the reactor and contains a special filler that, in case of an emergency, mixes with the molten core material and ensures its even distribution inside its body. The device can store the molten core material for an unlimited amount of time, preventing radioactive substances from leaking into the environment.

A core catcher was installed for the first time at the Russia-designed Tianwan NPP in China. The core catcher for the Akkuyu NPP is an upgraded model.

The Akkuyu NPP was inaugurated in April 2018. The plant will have four nuclear power units, the first of which is expected to go into service in 2023. The remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026.

More Stories From World

