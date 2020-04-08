Russia Sends COVID-19 Diagnostics Systems to Over 30 Countries - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Russia has sent its coronavirus diagnostics systems to over 30 foreign countries, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russia has sent its coronavirus diagnostics systems to over 30 foreign countries, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"This is a common threat for the whole world, and it is impossible to respond on one's own.

The Russian Federation has already sent its test systems to over 30 countries across the world," Mishustin said at a meeting of the coronavirus response coordination council.

These mostly include countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and former Commonwealth of Independent States nations, he specified.

"These measures are necessary chiefly for minimizing the threat of infection spreading into our country," Mishustin said.