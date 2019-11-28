MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent a vehicle convoy with humanitarian cargo to the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, located in Ukraine's conflict-torn Donbas region, the ministry's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The convoy left the territory of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Donskoi rescue center in [Russia's] Rostov Region. The humanitarian cargo included more than 580 tonnes of medicines and children's food kits," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that later on Thursday, the convoy will cross the border at Matveyev Kurgan and Donetsk crossings after passing customs clearance in line with international law on humanitarian cargo deliveries.

The previous batch, including more than 370 tonnes of children's food products, arrived in Donbas on November 21.

Since August 2014, when Russia sent the first batch of humanitarian cargo to Donbas, the area received more than 83,000 tonnes of aid brought there by 92 convoys of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.