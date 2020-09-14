(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russia has sent Germany a new request to share information on the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the spokesman for the office of the Russian prosecutor general said Monday.

According to Andrey Ivanov, the request was sent as part of a preliminary probe into the incident with Navalny, who fell sick on a plane headed to Moscow and was initially hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk, from where he was soon transferred to a clinic in Berlin.

Russian prosecutors sent the first request to Germany on August 27 but have not received a response, Ivanov said.

At the same time, the Chairte clinic, where Navalny is being treated, appears to have carried out a toxicology probe, whose results are important to the investigation into the case, the spokesman added.

In its new request, the Russian prosecutors asked for "additional clarifications by the attending doctors, the information and copies of documents relevant to the treatment and tests of Navalny," Ivanov said.