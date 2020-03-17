UrduPoint.com
Russia Sends Iran Humanitarian Aid To Help In Coronavirus Fight - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 06:56 PM

Russia has sent humanitarian aid to Iran to help the country curb the spread of the coronavirus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russia has sent humanitarian aid to Iran to help the country curb the spread of the coronavirus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik Tuesday.

"This [humanitarian aid directed to Iran] has been done, and we are considering possible further steps in this direction," Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif last week sent out an appeal to the international community for aid over a severe lack of medical supplies such as masks and ventilators.

He also called on the United Nations to push back against the US' Iran sanctions.

Afterward, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi thanked China, France, UK, Turkey and other countries for sending monetary and medical aid. China, in particular, sent medical professionals recently freed up from tackling the coronavirus spread in their country.

As of Tuesday, Iran has over 16,000 confirmed cases of infection with over 980 deaths as a result. At the same time, nearly 5,000 people have recovered.

