UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sends Iran Humanitarian Aid To Help In Coronavirus Fight - Deputy Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:06 PM

Russia Sends Iran Humanitarian Aid to Help in Coronavirus Fight - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia has sent humanitarian aid to Iran to help the country curb the spread of the coronavirus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russia has sent humanitarian aid to Iran to help the country curb the spread of the coronavirus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"This [humanitarian aid directed to Iran] has been done, and we are considering possible further steps in this direction," Ryabkov told Sputnik.

He added that Moscow has received a letter from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the impact of US sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic and Moscow is ready to assist Tehran in combating the spread of the virus.

"The message of President Rouhani to President Putin is received and being reported to our relevant institutions. We confirm our unwavering commitment to assisting Iran in resolving issues tied to the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus," Ryabkov said, adding that Russia is determined to cooperate with Iran in several areas and mutually beneficial projects.

He noted that the US sanctions hinder cooperation with Tehran.

"We are urging Washington to rise above its narrow and selfish politically motivated approaches to the situation with the pandemic and relevant problems that Iran faces," Ryabkov added.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif last week sent out an appeal to the international community for aid over a severe lack of medical supplies, such as masks and ventilators. He also called on the United Nations to push back against the US' sanctions on Iran.

Afterward, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi thanked China, France, UK, Turkey and other countries for sending monetary and medical aid. China, in particular, sent medical professionals recently freed up from tackling the coronavirus spread in their country.

As of Tuesday, Iran has over 16,000 confirmed cases of infection, with over 980 deaths as a result. Meanwhile, nearly 5,000 people have recovered.

On Saturday, Rouhani sent letters to several world leaders, pointing out that the US sanctions against Iran not only impede its efforts against COVID-19 but also harm other countries.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Moscow Russia Turkey China Washington France Tehran Vladimir Putin United Kingdom From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

41 minutes ago

German Agriculture Minister Says Country Well-Stoc ..

33 seconds ago

China reiterates stance, calls for proper, peacefu ..

34 seconds ago

Lufthansa Says Working on 'Air Bridge' to Supply G ..

36 seconds ago

US Imposes Sanctions on Syrian Defense Minister - ..

37 seconds ago

Numbe of Coronavirus Cases in New York State to Pe ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.