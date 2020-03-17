Russia Sends Iran Humanitarian Aid to Help in Coronavirus Fight - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has sent humanitarian aid to Iran to help the country curb the spread of the coronavirus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

"This [humanitarian aid directed to Iran] has been done, and we are considering possible further steps in this direction," Ryabkov told Sputnik.

He added that Moscow has received a letter from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the impact of US sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic and Moscow is ready to assist Tehran in combating the spread of the virus.

"The message of President Rouhani to President Putin is received and being reported to our relevant institutions. We confirm our unwavering commitment to assisting Iran in resolving issues tied to the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus," Ryabkov said, adding that Russia is determined to cooperate with Iran in several areas and mutually beneficial projects.

He noted that the US sanctions hinder cooperation with Tehran.

"We are urging Washington to rise above its narrow and selfish politically motivated approaches to the situation with the pandemic and relevant problems that Iran faces," Ryabkov added.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif last week sent out an appeal to the international community for aid over a severe lack of medical supplies, such as masks and ventilators. He also called on the United Nations to push back against the US' sanctions on Iran.

Afterward, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi thanked China, France, UK, Turkey and other countries for sending monetary and medical aid. China, in particular, sent medical professionals recently freed up from tackling the coronavirus spread in their country.

As of Tuesday, Iran has over 16,000 confirmed cases of infection, with over 980 deaths as a result. Meanwhile, nearly 5,000 people have recovered.

On Saturday, Rouhani sent letters to several world leaders, pointing out that the US sanctions against Iran not only impede its efforts against COVID-19 but also harm other countries.