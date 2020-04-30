Russia Sends Medical Aid to Algeria, Djibouti Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia has sent tonnes of medical equipment to two African countries fighting the coronavirus outbreak, the Russian embassies said Thursday.

An Il-76 military cargo plane carrying infrared thermometers, medical masks and protective suits landed at an air base in northern Algeria on Wednesday, the diplomatic mission in Algiers said.

"This initiative promotes deeper cooperation between Russia and Algeria in various areas and reinforces their good relationship," the Algerian Defense Ministry said.

A further 13.5 tonnes of medical equipment were delivered to the capital of Djibouti on Wednesday, the Russian embassy in the eastern African country said.

"This humanitarian shipment was organized in response to an official request of Djibouti's authorities due to a serious sanitary and epidemiological crisis," it said.

Djibouti has been hit by devastating floods and the coronavirus outbreak. The shipment contained tents and equipment for two medical complexes capable of treating 200,000 patients.