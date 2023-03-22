Russia Sends New Nuclear Fuel Shipment Through Finland - Finnish Agency

Russia has dispatched another shipment of nuclear fuel through Finland, the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) said Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Russia has dispatched another shipment of nuclear fuel through Finland, the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) said Wednesday.

The first shipment of this kind was announced in November 2022, when Russian nuclear fuel was sent to Slovakia on board a plane from the Lappeenranta airport.

Another nuclear fuel shipment from Russia passed through Finland and was loaded onto a cargo plane at the Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Saturday, March 18, STUK said.

The cargo's destination has not been specified. The shipment was progressing normally under the supervision of specialists and law enforcement, the statement added.

The deliveries are being made through Finland as air travel between Russia and Europe was cut off after the Ukrainian conflict broke out last February. In the beginning of March, Finnish energy company Fortum said it continued to buy Russian nuclear fuel from Russian fuel company TVEL for the nuclear power plant in Loviisa.