Russia Sends Note of Protest to US Over Police Use of Pepper Spray on RIA Novosti Reporter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States sent a note of protest on Sunday to the Department of State after a Minneapolis police officer pepper-sprayed RIA Novosti reporter Mikhail Turgiyev in the face.

"A note of protest has been sent to the State Department over this revolting incident. We demanded that they conduct a thorough investigation and inform us about its results," Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a statement to the press.