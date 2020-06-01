UrduPoint.com
Russia Sends Note Of Protest To US Over Police Use Of Pepper Spray On RIA Novosti Reporter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Russia Sends Note of Protest to US Over Police Use of Pepper Spray on RIA Novosti Reporter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States sent a note of protest on Sunday to the Department of State after a Minneapolis police officer pepper-sprayed RIA Novosti reporter Mikhail Turgiyev in the face.

"A note of protest has been sent to the State Department over this revolting incident. We demanded that they conduct a thorough investigation and inform us about its results," Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a statement to the press.

