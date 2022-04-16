UrduPoint.com

Russia Sends Note Over Military Aid To Ukraine To All Countries - Zakharova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Russia has sent a note over providing military assistance to Ukraine to all countries, including the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday.

Washington Post has reported that Russia has sent such a note to the US.

"Yes, we sent it," Zakharova said, adding that such notes were sent "to all" countries.

