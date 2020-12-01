UrduPoint.com
Russia Sends Observers To Monitor Parliamentary Elections In Venezuela - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:10 PM

Russia Sends Observers to Monitor Parliamentary Elections in Venezuela - Lavrov

Russia sends a group of observers to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Russia sends a group of observers to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Russia is sending a group of observers to monitor these elections.

I am sure that there will be observers from other countries and that their participation in monitoring will provide an objective picture to the world community," the minister said.

Russia hopes that Western countries will not try to biasedly assess the upcoming parliamentary elections in Venezuela, Lavrov added.

Elections to the National Assembly, Venezuela's unicameral parliament, will take place on December 6, with 107 political parties and associations participating. The opposition bloc with participation of Juan Guaido decided not to participate in these elections.

