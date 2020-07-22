UrduPoint.com
Russia Sends Protest Note To State Dept. Over Attacks On Journalists In Portland - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Russia Sends Protest Note to State Dept. Over Attacks on Journalists in Portland - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States sent a note of protest to the State Department after Federal law enforcement officers assaulted two Channel One journalists in the city of Portland, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two Russian journalists covering protests in Portland were attacked, beaten and had their equipment destroyed by US law enforcement officers on Wednesday night as federal agents moved to forcefully disperse a crowd which was besieging a downtown courthouse.

"We sent a protest note to the State Department regarding this shocking incident. We demanded a thorough investigation and asked to inform us about findings," Antonov said.

More Stories From World

