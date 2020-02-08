UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sends Protest Notes To France Demanding Rights Of Vinnik Be Respected - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 20 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 02:57 PM

Russia Sends Protest Notes to France Demanding Rights of Vinnik Be Respected - Ambassador

The Russian Embassy has sent protest notes to the French Foreign Ministry demanding that Paris provide unhindered consular access to Russian national Alexander Vinnik and expedite consideration of the request for his extradition to Russia, ambassador Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The Russian Embassy has sent protest notes to the French Foreign Ministry demanding that Paris provide unhindered consular access to Russian national Alexander Vinnik and expedite consideration of the request for his extradition to Russia, ambassador Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik.

Vinnik was extradited from Greece to France last month. During a court hearing in late January, a judge ruled to remand him in custody.

"Protest notes have been sent to the French Foreign Ministry with demands to respect the rights of the Russian citizen, ensure unhindered access of the embassy's consular department to him, allow embassy staff to attend court hearings and expedite the consideration of the request of the Russian Prosecutor General's office to extradite Alexander Vinnik, taking into account his citizenship and consent to extradition to Russia," Meshkov said.

The embassy also handed over the request from the prosecutor's office to share materials of the Vinnik case and let Russian officials be present during the legal proceedings against Vinnik in France.

According to the diplomat, currently the judge, citing the secrecy of the investigation, denies the head of the consular department of the embassy the right to be present during Vinnik's questioning.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in July 2017 at the request of the US authorities on various charges, including laundering $4 billion through bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange BTC-E, which was allegedly headed by Vinnik. Apart from the United States, his extradition was sought by Russia and France.

Vinnik rejects the accusations and asks to be extradited to Russia to stand trial in his home country.

Related Topics

Hearing Protest Exchange Russia France Bitcoin Paris United States Greece Cryptocurrency January July Citizenship 2017 From Share Billion Court

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

11 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.