Russia Sends Protest Notes to France Demanding Rights of Vinnik Be Respected - Ambassador

The Russian Embassy has sent protest notes to the French Foreign Ministry demanding that Paris provide unhindered consular access to Russian national Alexander Vinnik and expedite consideration of the request for his extradition to Russia, ambassador Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The Russian Embassy has sent protest notes to the French Foreign Ministry demanding that Paris provide unhindered consular access to Russian national Alexander Vinnik and expedite consideration of the request for his extradition to Russia, ambassador Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik.

Vinnik was extradited from Greece to France last month. During a court hearing in late January, a judge ruled to remand him in custody.

"Protest notes have been sent to the French Foreign Ministry with demands to respect the rights of the Russian citizen, ensure unhindered access of the embassy's consular department to him, allow embassy staff to attend court hearings and expedite the consideration of the request of the Russian Prosecutor General's office to extradite Alexander Vinnik, taking into account his citizenship and consent to extradition to Russia," Meshkov said.

The embassy also handed over the request from the prosecutor's office to share materials of the Vinnik case and let Russian officials be present during the legal proceedings against Vinnik in France.

According to the diplomat, currently the judge, citing the secrecy of the investigation, denies the head of the consular department of the embassy the right to be present during Vinnik's questioning.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in July 2017 at the request of the US authorities on various charges, including laundering $4 billion through bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange BTC-E, which was allegedly headed by Vinnik. Apart from the United States, his extradition was sought by Russia and France.

Vinnik rejects the accusations and asks to be extradited to Russia to stand trial in his home country.