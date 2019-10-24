Russia Sends S-400, Pantsir-S Missile Systems to Serbia for War Games - Military

Russia has sent S-400 and Pantsir-S air defense missile systems to Serbia where they will participate in military drills for the first time abroad, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday

"Russian air defense units with S-400 air defense missile systems and Pantsir-S air defense missile-gun systems have been transferred to Serbia for participation in the second stage of the joint air defense exercise Slavic Shield 2019," the statement said.

The first stage of the drills was held in September in Russia's Astrakhan Region.