Russia Sent 11 Military Planes to Serbia as Planned to Fight COVID-19 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The ninth, tenth and eleventh planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces have left for Serbia to help the Balkan nation fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said it would send 87 military epidemiologists and medics, as well as protective gear and disinfectant to Serbia on 11 flights starting Friday.

"The eleventh Il-76 military transport plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces has taken off from the Chkalovsky Airfield (Moscow Region) to the Republic of Serbia to provide assistance in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Serbia has confirmed 1,476 cases of COVID-19 so far, with 39 fatalities.