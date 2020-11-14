Russia Sent 20 Jets With Peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

Russia has sent 20 planes with 170 peacekeepers to Azerbaijan's conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday

ULYANOVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Russia has sent 20 planes with 170 peacekeepers to Azerbaijan's conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

On Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that more than 1,100 peacekeepers had been already deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Within the past 24 hours, 20 Il-76 military transport planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces have been sent from the Ulyanovsk Vostochny Airport. The planes will deliver to an airfield on Armenia more than 20 cross-country heavy trucks with trailers, logistics means, and more than 170 officers of a peacekeeping unit," the statement said.

Earlier this week, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week conflict over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-dominated self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and envisions the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.