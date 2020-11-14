UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sent 20 Jets With Peacekeepers To Nagorno-Karabakh Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 02:10 PM

Russia Sent 20 Jets With Peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

Russia has sent 20 planes with 170 peacekeepers to Azerbaijan's conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday

ULYANOVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Russia has sent 20 planes with 170 peacekeepers to Azerbaijan's conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

On Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that more than 1,100 peacekeepers had been already deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Within the past 24 hours, 20 Il-76 military transport planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces have been sent from the Ulyanovsk Vostochny Airport. The planes will deliver to an airfield on Armenia more than 20 cross-country heavy trucks with trailers, logistics means, and more than 170 officers of a peacekeeping unit," the statement said.

Earlier this week, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week conflict over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-dominated self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and envisions the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Related Topics

Russia Yerevan Baku Armenia Ulyanovsk Azerbaijan From Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

UBG vows to continue to serve traders community

7 minutes ago

New York closes bars to head off virus resurgence ..

7 minutes ago

Bakhtawar's engagement card makes rounds on social ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan self-sufficient in COVID related material ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan exposing Indian awful face before world: ..

9 minutes ago

Iran Refutes Presence of Al-Qaeda on Its Territory ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.