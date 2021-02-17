Russia Sent 20 Medical Missions in 15 Countries to Help Fight COVID-19 - Nebenzia

Russia has sent 20 medical missions to more than a dozen countries as part of its efforts to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday

"Russia has been extending in fighting the pandemic. We sent 20 medical missions into 15 countries," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia pointed out that Russia has also supplied testing systems to 50 countries and provided thousands of medical equipment units and millions of personal protective equipment free of charge.

"We continue our contacts with the COVID-19 ACT acceleration initiative," he said.

Russia remains open to cooperate with interested partners to increase the access to vaccines, medication and personal protective equipment by local manufacturers and stands ready for other kinds of international cooperation to jointly combat the pandemic.