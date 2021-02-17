UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sent 20 Medical Missions In 15 Countries To Help Fight COVID-19 - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:01 PM

Russia Sent 20 Medical Missions in 15 Countries to Help Fight COVID-19 - Nebenzia

Russia has sent 20 medical missions to more than a dozen countries as part of its efforts to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia has sent 20 medical missions to more than a dozen countries as part of its efforts to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"Russia has been extending in fighting the pandemic. We sent 20 medical missions into 15 countries," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia pointed out that Russia has also supplied testing systems to 50 countries and provided thousands of medical equipment units and millions of personal protective equipment free of charge.

"We continue our contacts with the COVID-19 ACT acceleration initiative," he said.

Russia remains open to cooperate with interested partners to increase the access to vaccines, medication and personal protective equipment by local manufacturers and stands ready for other kinds of international cooperation to jointly combat the pandemic.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah witnesses opening of 2nd Arab Parliament f ..

3 minutes ago

Over 340 million riders used mass transit means, s ..

4 minutes ago

MoHR takes initiatives to ensure environment of pe ..

3 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif preferred his wealth by staying abroa ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Prince Philip hospital admission not Covid-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Top Russian, Greek Diplomats Discuss Eastern Medit ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.