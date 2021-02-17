UrduPoint.com
Russia Sent 20 Medical Missions In 15 Countries To Help Fight COVID-19 - Nebenzia

Russia Sent 20 Medical Missions in 15 Countries to Help Fight COVID-19 - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia has sent 20 medical missions to more than a dozen countries as part of its efforts to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"Russia has been extending in fighting the pandemic. We sent 20 medical missions into 15 countries," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting on the availability of coronavirus vaccines in conflict settings.

Nebenzia pointed out that Russia has also supplied testing systems to 50 countries and provided thousands of medical equipment units and millions of personal protective equipment free of charge.

"We continue our contacts with the COVID-19 ACT acceleration initiative," he said.

Nebenzia emphasized that Russia remains open to cooperate with interested partners to increase access to vaccines, medication and personal protective equipment and stands ready for other kinds of international cooperation.

"We are open for cooperation with interested partners to increase access to vaccines, medications and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by local manufacturing, and we also stand ready for other kinds of international interaction to jointly combat the pandemic," he said.

