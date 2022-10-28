Russia Sent About 10.5Mln Tonnes of Grain to Asia and Africa - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Russia has sent about 10.5 million tonnes of grain, mainly wheat, to Asia and Africa and is ready to deliver 30 million tonnes more before the end of the year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Before the end of the year, we are ready to export about 30 million tonnes of grain, including, first of all, wheat, and bring this figure to 50 million tonnes, taking into account the harvest. About 10.5 million tonnes of grain (77% wheat) have already been shipped to Asia (62%) and Africa (33%)," the ministry said in a statement.

While Ukrainian goods go along the humanitarian corridor to Europe and developed countries, Russian supplies are sent to those in need in Africa and Asia, the ministry added.

"During the implementation of the Black Sea initiative, more than 70 ships were detained, and some were completely suspended for systematic violations related to non-compliance with the rules of navigation in the sea corridor and attempts to smuggle in specially equipped hiding places," the statement read.

Additionally, most of the fertilizers that Russia is ready to donate to the poorest countries ” 80% ” are blocked in warehouses in Latvia, the rest ” in Estonian ports, the ministry noted.