Russia Sent COVID-19 Test Systems To 13 Countries - Consumer Rights Watchdog

Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Saturday it had sent systems allowing to test more than 100,000 people for the COVID-19 to 13 states, including neighboring states, Iran, Mongolia and North Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Saturday it had sent systems allowing to test more than 100,000 people for the COVID-19 to 13 states, including neighboring states, Iran, Mongolia and North Korea.

"Rospotrebnadzor has already transferred test systems developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector for conducting more than 100,000 tests for COVID-19 to 13 states, including member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Iran, Mongolia, and North Korea.

Deliveries to Egypt, Serbia and Venezuela are expected soon," the watchdog said.

Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan detected the first cases of the disease using Russian diagnostic tools, it added.

Rospotrebnadzor said it would continue to provide material, technical and methodological assistance to foreign partners to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in the world.

