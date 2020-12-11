UrduPoint.com
Russia Sent EAEU Partners Tests Systems, Discussing Vaccine Supplies - Putin

Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russian has sent coronavirus test systems to its partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and is discussing supplies of the vaccine with them, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"As for Russia, we offered our partners test systems to hold a total of more than 900,000 Covid-19 tests, we are supplying them and will continue to supply them with medicines, personal protection gear, raw materials," Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"At the moment, the supplies of Russian Sputnik V vaccine to the countries of the union are being discussed," the president added.

More Stories From World

