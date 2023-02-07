UrduPoint.com

Russia Sent Large Batch Of Aircraft Equipment To Mali In January - Lavrov

February 07, 2023

Russia Sent Large Batch of Aircraft Equipment to Mali in January - Lavrov

BAMAKO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Russia sent a large batch of aircraft equipment to Mali in January, cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres will reach a new level of development this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Literally last year and at the beginning of this year, military and military-technical cooperation received a new development impulse. A large batch of Russian aviation equipment was sent, thanks to which the national army of Mali has recently managed to conduct successful operations in the fight against terrorists, who so far remain active on Malian territory.

Well, the second batch of aircraft for these purposes was delivered quite recently ” on January 19," Lavrov said said at a joint press conference with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

Lavrov added that Moscow will continue to support Bamako in the military sphere, including additional arms supplies and training of Malian military.

