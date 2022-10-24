Russia Sent Letter to UN About 'Dirty Bomb' in Ukraine to Show Moscow Not Involved - Envoy

The purpose of the letter that Russia sent to the United Nations in which it warned of the possibility Ukraine may use a so-called "dirty bomb" is to show that Moscow is not involved in such activities, Russia's Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The purpose of the letter that Russia sent to the United Nations in which it warned of the possibility Ukraine may use a so-called "dirty bomb" is to show that Moscow is not involved in such activities, Russia's Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

Polyanskiy said earlier that Russia would send a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday regarding the issue of Kiev plotting a provocation by utilizing a "dirty bomb."

"The purpose of the letter is to warn, to make clear that Russia is not involved in this," Polyanskiy told reporters.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation in Ukraine in separate talks over the telephone with his French, Turkish, UK and US counterparts and expressed concern over the possibility Ukraine may use a "dirty bomb."