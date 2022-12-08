Russia Sent Proposals to IAEA on Security Zone Around ZNPP - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Moscow had sent proposals to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with specific parameters for creating a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), they are being considered by the agency.

"We proposed to the agency a solution to the problem of creating a security zone with specific parameters, these proposals are under consideration by the agency, they are a subject of discussion," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya daily.