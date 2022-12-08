UrduPoint.com

Russia Sent Proposals To IAEA On Security Zone Around ZNPP - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Russia Sent Proposals to IAEA on Security Zone Around ZNPP - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Moscow had sent proposals to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with specific parameters for creating a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), they are being considered by the agency.

"We proposed to the agency a solution to the problem of creating a security zone with specific parameters, these proposals are under consideration by the agency, they are a subject of discussion," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya daily.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear

Recent Stories

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambas ..

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia - Spokesman

2 hours ago
 Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's perf ..

Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's performance

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

2 hours ago
 Peru's Castillo dissolves Congress, to name 'emerg ..

Peru's Castillo dissolves Congress, to name 'emergency' govt

2 hours ago
 Peru President Dissolves Parliament Ahead of Anoth ..

Peru President Dissolves Parliament Ahead of Another Impeachment Hearing

2 hours ago
 About 1,400 Hospitalized in Switzerland Due to Vac ..

About 1,400 Hospitalized in Switzerland Due to Vaccines' Side Effects - Statisti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.