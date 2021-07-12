Russia Sent Proposals to US for Joint Work in Cybersphere, Waiting for Reaction - Ryabkov

All Russian proposals to Washington for work in the cybersphere have been sent, Moscow is waiting for a reaction from the US side, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) All Russian proposals to Washington for work in the cybersphere have been sent, Moscow is waiting for a reaction from the US side, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

He recalled that on September 25, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a statement on what the bilateral agenda of a dialogue with the United States on information and communication security could be.

"The Americans were given the appropriate considerations. We hope that in the course of further work, and it will go, we will get some response from them that will allow us to move forward, expanding the agenda," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.

Moscow is ready to discuss US concerns in the cybersphere, but it should be a "two-way street", while Washington narrows the dialogue with Russia only to topics of own interest, Ryabkov noted.

He recalled that when John Bolton, then-US National Security Adviser, came to Moscow, "the Russian side's attempt to launch at least a sounding dialogue on this topic was completely rejected.

"

"Now there is no such thing. Another question, the Biden administration narrows the dialogue only to what it is interested in. And it is interesting for it to discuss with us and ideally come to some of our obligations related to cyberattacks on some business segments, including with the goal of ransom," the deputy minister said.

He stressed that Moscow did not deny the importance of this topic.

"And we are discussing it with the Americans. We will also insist on discussing another issue: our organizations and agencies are being subjected to harmful influences from outside, often from the US jurisdiction. We want to deal with this, but the street should be a two-way street. it is necessary to talk about other problems, for example, how to prevent malicious influence from the network on elements of the control systems of the armed forces," Ryabkov added.