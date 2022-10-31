Russia Sent Representatives to Libya Over Opening of Embassy - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russia has sent representatives to Libya to resolve the issue of opening an embassy in the North African state, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

"The work is underway, we have already sent an advanced group to the site, now our candidate for the post of ambassador, who went through the approval procedures here, is waiting for an agrement, consent to the appointment from the Libyan authorities," Bogdanov told reporters.