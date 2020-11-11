Russia Sent Syria COVID-19 Test Kits, Medication - Official

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia sent COVID-19 test kits and drugs as part of a humanitarian relief effort to Syria, Mikhail Mizintsev, the the Russian-Syrian Inter-agency Coordination Headquarters for the Return of Refuge said Wednesday.

"More than 78 tonnes of humanitarian cargo, including test systems and drugs to combat COVID-19 have been delivered from Russia," Mizintsev said at the International Conference on the Return of Refugees in Damascus.

Mizintsev spoke of the outcomes of his organization's activity in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

The conference in Damascus aims to discuss the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, and to convey information about the process to an international audience.