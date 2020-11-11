UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sent Syria COVID-19 Test Kits, Medication - Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Russia Sent Syria COVID-19 Test Kits, Medication - Official

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia sent COVID-19 test kits and drugs as part of a humanitarian relief effort to Syria, Mikhail Mizintsev, the the Russian-Syrian Inter-agency Coordination Headquarters for the Return of Refuge said Wednesday.

"More than 78 tonnes of humanitarian cargo, including test systems and drugs to combat COVID-19 have been delivered from Russia," Mizintsev said at the International Conference on the Return of Refugees in Damascus.

Mizintsev spoke of the outcomes of his organization's activity in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

The conference in Damascus aims to discuss the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, and to convey information about the process to an international audience.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Drugs Damascus From Refugee

Recent Stories

At least four injured in IED blast in a non-Muslim ..

7 minutes ago

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahra ..

26 minutes ago

‘The Next Ride’ cycling expedition of Israeli ..

35 minutes ago

Sania Mirza feels proud of son Izhaan Mirza Malik ..

38 minutes ago

ENEC, US Department of Energy discuss cybersecurit ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.