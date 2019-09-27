Russia Sent Total of 2 Arms Shipments to Central African Republic - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia has carried out a total of two UN-approved deliveries of military equipment to the Central African Republic (CAR), the most recent shipment was sent in September this year, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"In the Central African Republic, the Russian instructors have trained more than 3,000 troops for the army of this sovereign country over the past year and a half. Two shipments of Russian weaponry have already been delivered to the country, with the approval by a UN Security Council's committee, for the needs of the car army at no cost, the latest shipment arrived in that country this month," Lavrov said at a UN Security Council meeting on peace and security in Africa.