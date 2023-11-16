Russia sentences exiled Navalny ally to eight years

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) A Russian court on Thursday sentenced an ally of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny to eight years prison in absentia for criticising Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Shortly after Russia launched its military campaign last year, lawmakers made it illegal to criticise the conflict and thousands have been detained for speaking out.

Vladimir Milov, who helped Navalny with his failed 2018 presidential bid, fled the country shortly after the Kremlin labelled the opposition leader's organisations as "extremist".

A Moscow court sentenced him to eight years for "spreading fake information about the Russia army" under legislation used to stifle criticism.

Milov dismissed the sentencing in a post on social media, saying: "You won't get away with your own eight years, comrades."