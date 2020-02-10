Russia sentences seven to long jail terms in far-left 'terror' case: lawyer

:A Russian court on Monday sentenced a group of young anarchists and anti-fascists to between six and 18 years in prison on terror and other charges, a lawyer told AFP

A military court in the central Russian city of Penza handed down the verdict inthe so-called "Network" case, Sergei Morgunov, a lawyer for one of the seven defendants, told AFP.