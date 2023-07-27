Russia Sentences Two Ukrainian Spies to 15 Years in Jail - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Two Ukrainian spies have been sentenced to 15 years in jail for espionage and involvement in death of Russian soldiers in the special military operation zone, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"A court sentenced two Ukrainian intelligence agents to imprisonment for 15 years each with a sentence to be served in a strict regime correctional colony. In 2022, they were detained by the Federal Security Service of Russia on suspicion of espionage and involvement in the death of Russian servicemen and the destruction of military equipment in the special operation zone," the FSB said.