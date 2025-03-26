Russia Sentences Ukrainian Captives To Up To 23 Years
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a group of Ukrainians -- including soldiers and ex-soldiers -- taken captive at the start of Moscow's offensive to prison terms of up to 23 years on terrorism and other charges.
Russia is putting on trial hundreds of captured Ukrainian fighters on criminal charges and has also moved a number of civilians into Russia after taking them prisoner in occupied Ukrainian territory.
Twelve of the Ukrainians sentenced Wednesday were in Russian custody, while an additional 11 were handed their terms in absentia because they have been exchanged for Russian captives.
A military court in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don handed down terms ranging from 13 to 23 years, to be served in penal colonies with the harshest regimes, the Prosecutor-General's Office said.
The convictions were the latest sentences imposed on current and former members of Ukraine's Azov brigade which Russia banned in August 2022 as an "terrorist and extremist" organisation.
The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, said earlier this month that Russia has convicted 145 members of Azov.
The Azov brigade was founded in Mariupol in 2014 as a paramilitary unit with ties to far-right nationalist groups, but is now part of the National Guard.
The unit is blasted by Russia as a group of neo-Nazis and ultranationalists, but the United States lifted a ban on supplying Azov with weapons last year, saying it found no evidence of current rights violations.
The prisoners convicted Wednesday were charged with taking part in a terror organisation and trying to overthrow Russian authorities -- despite not living in Russian territory before their arrest.
The men were brought into court in shackles, wrote Mediazona website, which reports on trials.
In emotional statements in court last week, they described being beaten and tortured in captivity.
The group were mostly captured during the 2022 siege of the city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine and initially imprisoned in the separatist stronghold of Donetsk.
All of them served in the Azov special forces brigade at various points in time. But some had left the military or worked in civilian roles supporting the army such as cooks or plumbers.
The Azov brigade has near cult-status in Ukraine, elevated by its weeks-long defence of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol at the start of the conflict.
The group was originally 24 people but 11, including nine women, were exchanged in prisoner swaps.
One man, Oleksandr Ishchenko, died in custody last year. Russia said the cause of death was heart problems but analysis of his body in Ukraine found that he had suffered multiple rib fractures and blunt chest trauma.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System
The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..
Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match
Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a Ramadan suhoor gathering
More Stories From World
-
Russia sentences Ukrainian captives to up to 23 years3 minutes ago
-
Sudan army retakes Khartoum airport from paramilitaries: military source23 minutes ago
-
'Unprecedented' mass bleaching drains life from Australian reef33 minutes ago
-
South Korea's wildfires kill 24, wreak 'unprecedented damage'33 minutes ago
-
Russian TV reporter killed by mine on Ukraine border1 hour ago
-
Derailed by motorways: Hungary's neglected railway legacy2 hours ago
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables2 hours ago
-
South Korea opposition leader says cleared in election law case2 hours ago
-
Argentina rout Brazil to cap World Cup qualification party2 hours ago
-
Estonian MPs could ban voting rights for Russian residents2 hours ago
-
The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan� ..2 hours ago
-
Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a Ramadan suhoor gathering2 hours ago