Russia sentences US ex-marine to 16 years in prison in spy trial

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :A Russian court on Monday sentenced former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in a penal colony in an espionage trial he dismissed as a "sham".

The Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of receiving classified information, as he stood in the courtroom defendant's cage with a sign that read "Sham trial!" and called on the US president to intervene.