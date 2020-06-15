UrduPoint.com
Russia Sentences US Ex-marine To 16 Years In Prison In Spy Trial

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :A Russian court on Monday sentenced former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in a penal colony in an espionage trial he dismissed as a "sham".

The Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of receiving classified information, as he stood in the courtroom defendant's cage with a sign that read "Sham trial!" and called on the US president to intervene.

