Russia, Serbia Cooperate Well in Military Field, COVID-19 Response - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Cooperation between Moscow and Belgrade in the military field and the COVID-19 response is positive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Putin is holding a meeting with Serbian President Alexandar Vucic in Sochi.

"I am pleased to mention that we not only delivered Sputnik V to Serbia, but also set up production in Belgrade, which is extremely important both for Serbia and for neighboring countries, where you can supply products from your enterprise. So this very positive moment of our cooperation also speaks of mutual trust and rather deep cooperation," Putin said.

The Russian president added that cooperation is also going well in the military field.

"We regularly conduct joint exercises and develop this interaction through the security agencies, defense ministries, and general staffs. And this is also certainly beneficial to the two countries," Putin added.