UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Serbia Discussed Potential SSJ100 Deliveries, But Contract Not On Agenda- Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia, Serbia Discussed Potential SSJ100 Deliveries, But Contract Not on Agenda- Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russia and Serbia have discussed potential deliveries of a small amount of Russia's Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes but have not agreed upon a contract, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Thursday.

"As for Serbia, ... we resumed the dialogue regarding potential deliveries of a small number of the Superjets to Serbia just recently at the forum in St. Petersburg [St. Petersburg International Economic Forum]. But we have not yet proceeded to the stage of negotiating a contract," Manturov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg Petersburg Serbia Industry

Recent Stories

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

3 minutes ago

17 minutes ago

Police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala Y ..

26 minutes ago

Illegal building of bus stand sealed

6 minutes ago

New stock exchange to help grow New Zealand's smal ..

6 minutes ago

Key MH17 Witness Tsemakh Says Never Seen Buk Missi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.