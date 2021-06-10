Russia, Serbia Discussed Potential SSJ100 Deliveries, But Contract Not on Agenda- Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russia and Serbia have discussed potential deliveries of a small amount of Russia's Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes but have not agreed upon a contract, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Thursday.

"As for Serbia, ... we resumed the dialogue regarding potential deliveries of a small number of the Superjets to Serbia just recently at the forum in St. Petersburg [St. Petersburg International Economic Forum]. But we have not yet proceeded to the stage of negotiating a contract," Manturov told reporters.