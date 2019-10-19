Russia, Serbia Need to Develop Ties Between Small, Medium-Sized Businesses - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that Moscow and Belgrade lacked cooperation between small and medium-sized businesses and needed to develop contacts between such companies.

"I believe that the thing that is lacking is cooperation not on the level of large companies but on the level of small and medium-sized businesses. There is indeed something to do here. We need such contacts," Medvedev said in an interview with the Serbian newspaper Vecernje Novosti (Evening news) on the eve of his visit to Belgrade.

At the same time, there is no disagreement between Russia and Serbia in the political domain, Medvedev added.

The prime minister, particularly, noted Serbia's strong position against sanctions that were imposed on Russia by the European Union and other western states.

However, the prime minister noted the need to boost Russia's investment in Serbia, which is standing at around $4.5-5 billion.

Medvedev explained that the Serbian government policies toward foreign investment were very friendly.

The prime minister emphasized that Russia was ready to develop equitable relations with any country that had the political will for it.